Cory, Taylor win big at lamb show

Mackenzie Cory was named Grand Champion at the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb show on Thursday. Emily Taylor was named the Reserve Champion of the Market Lamb show as well as the Overall Sheep Showman.

Cory will be a junior at Miami Trace High School this upcoming school year. She is a member of the Blue Ribbon 4-H club and the Miami Trace FFA club. She also plays volleyball.

Cory was just 8-years-old when she began showing at the fair, making this her eighth year showing sheep. This year was her first time winning grand champion, and she received several congratulations and teary hugs following the announcement.

Other participants placed during the Market Lamb show were: Kate Hicks in third, Abi Mick in fourth and Meghan Cory in fifth.

In second place as the Reserve Champion was Emily Taylor. Taylor is a student at Miami Trace and is a member of both the Jeff All-Rounders 4-H Club and Miami Trace FFA.

Taylor was also named the Overall Sheep Showman on Thursday.

“I’ve been working up to this for about eight years now,” said Taylor. “I get closer and closer and closer, and it finally happened this year. I’m excited.”

This was Taylor’s ninth year showing sheep. It was her first year winning Overall Sheep Showman.

She specifically recognized her family and her breeder—WD Club Lambs.

When asked if she had any advice for newcomers showing sheep, Taylor explained, “take it slow. You don’t want to be out there and act like you know it all, but you want to have that confidence built up in yourselves. Definitely ask for help. Asking for help will get you up in those higher places. And having the help of going to Jack Pot Shows. Getting your lambs out there is definitely a key thing so you’re not stressed when you go into your first show.”

Taylor originally competed in the Breeding Lamb Showmanship and was the Overall Breeding Showman. She then competed against the finalists of the Market Lamb Showmanship which is how she took Overall Sheep Showman.

The Breeding Lamb Showmanship had two classes, as provided by Fayette County Junior Fair Board members: Emily Taylor took first in her class (and Overall Breeding Showman) and Eric Taylor took first in his class.

The Market Lamb Showmanship had four classes, as provided by Fayette County Junior Fair Board members: Kelsey Pettit took first in the Senior class, Eric Taylor took first in the Intermediate class, Delaney Roberts took first in the Junior Class, and Joseph Clark took first as the only participant in the Beginner class.

The events were held in the sales arena at the Fayette County Fairgrounds and began a little after 10 a.m. The crowd tended to be steady throughout the shows to cheer on the participants.

The judge for the events was Terry Burks. Burks is from Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is a retired professor of English studies from Chifeng University in China. He has earned a Bachelors and a Masters degree in animal science from Western Kentucky University. So far, he has judged just over 900 shows in 43 states.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Emily Taylor was named the Reserve Champion of the Market Lamb Show as well as the Overall Sheep Showman on Thursday. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Terry Burks (judge), Abbie Brandt (Fayette County Fair Lamb and Wool Queen), and Emily Taylor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Market-lamb-showman-2-.jpg Emily Taylor was named the Reserve Champion of the Market Lamb Show as well as the Overall Sheep Showman on Thursday. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Terry Burks (judge), Abbie Brandt (Fayette County Fair Lamb and Wool Queen), and Emily Taylor. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos On Thursday, Mackenzie Cory was named Grand Champion of the Market Lamb Show. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Eric Rutherford (step-father), Terry Burks (judge), Mackenzie Cory and Meghan Cory (sister and Market Lamb Show fifth placement). Not pictured: Carissa Rutherford (mother). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Market-lamb-showman-1-.jpg On Thursday, Mackenzie Cory was named Grand Champion of the Market Lamb Show. Pictured (left-to-right) are: Eric Rutherford (step-father), Terry Burks (judge), Mackenzie Cory and Meghan Cory (sister and Market Lamb Show fifth placement). Not pictured: Carissa Rutherford (mother). Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos