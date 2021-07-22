The Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show was held on Tuesday and the Hi-Point winners were announced following the show. Pictured (L to R): Lorelei King Senior Hi-Point winner, Taylor Payton Junior Hi-Point winner and Taylor Matthews Walk-Trot Hi-Point winner.

The Versatility Contest was also held on Tuesday. The Walk-Trot High Point winner was Lanie Dawes. Trophy sponsored by Lakota of Ohio-Stites Enterprises Inc.

The Junior High Point winner was Shelby Snider. Trophy sponsored by Ashley Casto Quarter Horses.

The Senior High Point winner was Lorelei King. Trophy sponsored by Greg and Marilyn Miller.

The Fayette County Fair Horse Fun Day was held on Thursday with a mix of human and horse events. Many kids enjoyed the Boot Race where everyone races to find their boots, put them on and get back to the finish line.

Another fun event for Horse Fun Day is the water balloon toss.

Many horse events were also held including the catalogue race that requires an exhibitor to race to one end of the arena and find a specific numbered page out of the catalogue before running back with their horse.