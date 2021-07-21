Johnson named best horse showman

The 2021 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show was held on Tuesday morning and Madison Johnson was named the overall horse showman.

Following the first hours of competition during the morning showmanship classes, Johnson took home the gold. This is her fifth year going to the Showman of Showmen competition. The overall trophy was donated by All Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts.

“I would like to thank my family for all of their help and support throughout the summer,” Johnson said. “The horse I brought this year had never been shown before so there was a lot of extra work put into teaching her the skills she needed to be competitive. In the end the hard work paid off and I am grateful for the opportunity to compete in the showman of showmen contest again this year.”

Each year following the show, three exhibitors are named as the “Hi-Point” winners after a successful day of showing.

This year, Lorelei King was named the Senior Hi-Point winner, Taylor Payton was named the Junior Hi-Point winner and Taylor Matthews was named the Walk-Trot Hi-Point winner. Each young lady was presented with a trophy — this year donated by Collins Septic, LLC, Jennarations Hair & Nail Design and Jill Adelsberger.

Results from the 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show:

Class 1 – Western Showmanship, horse – 16 & over: First place Madison Johnson and second place Lorelei King. Banner donated by Steve & Peggy Strahler.

Class 2 – Western showmanship, horse – 12 & under: First place Frankie Helsel, second place Karlee Johnson, third place Taylor Payton, fourth place Molly Payton and fifth place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Penny Hardman Johnson.

Class 3 – Showmanship, horse or pony – second year: First place Taylor Matthews, second place Emily Turner, third place Taylor Moore and fourth place Rachel Brown. Trophy donated by Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.

Class 4 – Showmanship, horse or pony – first year: First place Lanie Dawes, second place Annabella Szczerbiak, third place Caitlyn Ford, fourth place Mason Collins and fifth place Lydiah Farmer. Trophy donated by EZ Oil Change, Inc.

Class 5 – English Showmanship, horse or pony – all ages: First place Frankie Helsel, second place Taylor Payton and third place Molly Payton. Banner donated in honor of Nicol Reiterman.

Class 6 – Easy Gaited Showmanship: First place Alexis Riffle. Banner donated by Madison Johnson (2020 Horse Queen).

Class 7 – Overall Showman Class: First place Madison Johnson and second place Lorelei King. Overall trophy donated by All Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts and reserve trophy donated by Abbie Noble, 2015 Fayette County Fair Queen.

Class 8 – English equitation – all ages: First place Annabella Szczerbiak, second place Taylor Payton and third place Molly Payton. Banner donated by Eric & Beth Gerber.

Class 9 – Hunter under saddle – all ages: First place Taylor Payton, second place Annabella Szczerbiak and third place Molly Payton. Trophy donated by Mike & Nicol Reiterman.

Class 10 Easy Gaited Horsemanship: First place Alexis Riffle. Banner donated by Bethany Reiterman (2014 Horse Queen).

Class 11 – Easy Gaited Pleasure: First place Alexis Riffle. Banner donated by Hallie Reiterman (2006 Horse Queen).

Class 12 – Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation, first year: First place Amberly Szczerbiak, second place Lanie Dawes, third place Sarah Adrian, fourth place Caitlyn Ford and fifth place Mason Collins. Trophy donated by Kile Landscaping.

Class 13 – Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation, second year: First place Emily Turner, second place Taylor Matthews and third place Taylor Moore. Trophy donated by Summers Funeral Home.

Class 14 – Walk/Trot Western Pleasure HUS, first year: First place Amberly Szczerbiak, second place Lanie Dawes, third place Mason Collins, fourth place Sarah Adrian and fifth place Caitlyn Ford. Trophy donated by Shane Summers.

Class 15 – Walk/Trot Western Pleasure HUS, second year: First place Taylor Matthews, second place Emily Turner and third place Taylor Moore. Trophy donated by SVG Washington C.H. LLC Max Hughes.

Class 16 – Horsemanship/Equitation, second year – three gaited: First place Rachel Brown. Trophy donated by CT Electric.

Class 17 – Western Pleasure/HUS, second year – three gaited: First place Rachel Brown. Trophy donated by Brent Garringer Showhorses.

Class 18 – Western Horsemanship, horse – 12 & Under: First place Taylor Payton, second place Frankie Helsel and third place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Eric & Jennifer Pitstick Family.

Class 19 – Western Horsemanship, horse – 16 & Over: First place Lorelei King. Banner donated by Pallet Place@Facebook.

Class 20 – Western Pleasure, horse – all ages: First place Frankie Helsel, second place Taylor Payton and third place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Dave & Betty Cook.

Class 21 – Ranch Riding: First place Lorelei King and second place Molly Payton. Banner donated by Dan & Cindy Drake.

Class 22 – Ranch Pleasure: First place Molly Payton, second place Taylor Payton and third place Lorelei King. Banner donated by Summers Funeral Home.

Class 23 – Pleasure Driving: First place Shelby Snider. Banner donated in loving memory of Phyllis Rea (Dreams 2 Reality Barn).

Class 24 – Reining: First place Lorelei King. Banner donated by All-N-One 4-H Club.

Class 25 – Trail – all ages: First place Taylor Payton and second place Molly Payton. Banner donated by Heath & Christy Johnson Family.

Class 26 – Trail Walk/Trot, first and second year – First place Mason Collins. Trophy donated by M&M Turf Supply.

Class 27 – Trail, easy gaited: Scratched.

Class 28 – Barrels, All ages: First place Taylor Payton, second place Lorelei King, third place Molly Payton, fourth place Rachel Brown and fifth place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Dan & Cindy Drake.

Class 29 – Barrels, Walk/Trot, first and second year: First place Taylor Matthews, second place Mason Collins, third place Lanie Dawes, fourth place Emily Turner and fifth place Taylor Moore. Trophy donated by Zoe Woodland Performance Horses.

Class 30 – Flags, All ages: First place Taylor Payton, second place Lorelei King, third place Rachel Brown, fourth place Molly Payton and fifth place Shelby Snider. Banner donated by Kerrigan Painting.

Madison Johnson was named the overall horse showman on Tuesday morning for the fifth time in her 4-H career. The trophy was donated by All Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts and the director’s chair was donated by the Don and Rajean Robinette Family. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_DSCF8460.jpg Madison Johnson was named the overall horse showman on Tuesday morning for the fifth time in her 4-H career. The trophy was donated by All Foreign & Domestic Auto Parts and the director’s chair was donated by the Don and Rajean Robinette Family. Photo courtesy of Don Robinette