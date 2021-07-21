Local ‘Drug Drop Off Day’ upcoming

On Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will give the public another opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your unused prescription drugs or disposal to the Fayette County Jail, located at 1500 Robinson Road S.E. in Washington Court House or to Kroger, located at 548 Clinton Ave. in Washington Court House. Look for the drop-off tent in these parking lots.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps—only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The April 24 Drug Take Back Day for Fayette County reported 72 pounds. The national report of communities throughout the country showed that 839,543 pounds were brought in. You can get more details about take back numbers by visiting www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov or www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_drug-drop-off-day.jpg