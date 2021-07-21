Butts wins market chicken grand champion

During the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Chicken Show on Wednesday morning, Addyson Butts won Grand Champion while Molly Whiteside won Reserve Champion.

Butts explained it feels “great” to win. She has shown chickens about six years and this was her second time winning Grand Champion. Butts will be a freshman at Miami Trace this upcoming school year. She is a member of the Fun Bunch 4-H club.

Whiteside will be entering the sixth grade at Miami Trace this upcoming school year and is a member of the Fun Bunch 4-H club. She was visibly excited about her placement and said, “it feels really good.” She explained this was her first time winning.

There were 11 classes in the show with meat pen of three. Details on those classes follows, as provided by Junior Fair Board members.

Class one had six participants. Bryce Bennett took first, Treston Arteage took second, Caleb Bennett took third, Tori Johnson took fourth, Emma See took fifth and Stephen Lehr took sixth.

Class two had six participants. Randon Stolzenburg took first, Kyle Bennett took second, Matthias Smith took third, Mackenzi Ellis took fourth, Byren Knisley took fifth and Lilly Workman took sixth.

Class three had six participants. Drew Black took first, Cameron Jones took second, Xander Cummings took third, Carson Cooper took fourth, Lanie Dawes took fifth and Macie Caudill took sixth.

Class four had six participants. Anna Langley took first, Morgan Pitstick took second, Travis Workman took third, Blake Boedeker took fourth, Paul Alltop took fifth and Madelynn Scott took sixth.

Class five had six participants. Kielyn Daugherty took first, Karleigh Cooper took second, Jonathan Mead took third, Pierce McCarty took fourth, Claire Day took fifth and Austin Cruea took sixth.

Class six had six participants. Gibson Cockerill took first, Cole Whiteside took second, Nathan Hooks took third, Annabelle Eggleton took fourth, Ella McCarty took fifth and Kaley Moser took sixth.

Class seven had six participants. Elizabeth Aleshire took first, Sarah Whitney took second, Kennedy Caldwell took third, Emma Eggleton took fourth, Elleanna Alltop took fifth and Lauren Guess took sixth.

Class eight had six participants. Haylee Anders took first, Aubrey Schwartz took second, Briana Robinette took third, Austin Boedeker took fourth, Luke Bennett took fifth and Leah Day took sixth.

Class nine had six participants. Addyson Butts took first, Carter Campbell took second, David Riley took third, Jordan Mead took fourth, Jevan Cummings took fifth and Connor Collins took sixth.

Class 10 had seven participants. Molly Whiteside took first, Jenna Goddard took second, Jonah Goddard took third, Emma Hoppes took fourth, Bo Little took fifth and Brianna Alltop took sixth.

Class 11 had three participants. Rankings are unavailable at this time. Participants included: Dylan Alltop, Kelsey Leasure and Mackenna Leasure.

The judge for the event was Dr. Rick Bokanyi, who grew up in Cuyahoga County where his family had a small hobby farm, according to Junior Fair Board members. He raised and exhibited fancy poultry as well as commercial layers and market chicken and turkeys. He also raised eight different types of exotic pheasants and several types of gamebirds.

Bokanyi received a Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD in Poultry Science from the Ohio State University. He is the senior scientist overseeing outbreak surveillance and detection for the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory. He has been judging poultry shows throughout Ohio and West Virginia for over 30 years.

During the Market Chicken show on Wednesday morning, Addyson Butts won Grand Champion. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_MeatPen-1-.jpg During the Market Chicken show on Wednesday morning, Addyson Butts won Grand Champion. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Pictured is Market Chicken Reserve Champion Molly Whiteside (middle) with Annabelle Eggleton (left) and Emma Eggleton (right). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_MeatPen-2-reserve.jpg Pictured is Market Chicken Reserve Champion Molly Whiteside (middle) with Annabelle Eggleton (left) and Emma Eggleton (right). Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos