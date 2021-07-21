McCoy wins grand champion market hog

Maya McCoy has had a momentous week at the Fayette County Junior Fair — first winning the overall grand champion meat goat prize on Tuesday night and following it up by winning the grand champion market hog trophy on Wednesday afternoon.

Following her victory at the hog show in the swine barn with her dark cross barrow, McCoy, 12, said she’s been practicing showing hogs since she was around 3-years-old.

“It’s been a lot of work…every day in the morning and in the evening,” McCoy said. “I was hopeful that I could win grand champion this year, but you never expect to win. It was exciting.”

McCoy won the reserve grand champion hog prize at the 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair Hog Show.

Not only did McCoy take the top prize this year, she also placed fourth overall with her dark cross barrow, which was shown by Kennedy Worley during the show.

McCoy is a member of the Jeff All-Arounders 4-H club and is the daughter of Mike and Jordan McCoy, and Bethany McCoy.

As for the reserve champion overall market hog trophy, 11-year-old Balen Helsel took the prize in only his second year of showing hogs.

Helsel was excited following the show on Wednesday.

“I’ve been in the barn every day, morning and night,” he said. “It was very exciting.”

Helsel is a member of the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H club. He won the reserve champion trophy with his dark cross gilt.

Coming in third overall was Tommy Hughes with his light cross gilt; fourth overall was McCoy with her dark cross barrow; and fifth overall was Olivia McLaughlin with her purebred hog.

