Rodeo a big draw at the fair

This young lady carried the Stars and Stripes at the start of the rodeo at the fair Monday, July 19, 2021. A large crowd turned out for the event at the grandstand.

A cowboy gets thrown from a bull during the rodeo at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19, 2021.

This rider is about to lose his very temporary seat on the back of this bull at the rodeo July 19, 2021.

This cowboy goes for a ride on a bucking bronco at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19, 2021.

This rider gets big air after being thrown from a bull at the rodeo Monday, July 19, 2021.

This rodeo clown kept a large crowd at the grandstand entertained during breaks in the action at the 2021 Fayette County Fair.