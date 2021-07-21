2021 Guys and Gals Sheep Lead

Ali Swigert, above, daughter of Chad and Amanda Swigert, won the Class 3 division of the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead at the 2021 Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19.

Hidy Kirkpatrick, 17, the daughter of Brent and Sarah Kirkpatrick, won Class 6 of the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19, 2021.

Jenna, left and Sophia Wilson, middle, won Class 1 for pairs at the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead at the 2021 Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19. Also pictured is Emily Taylor.

Lauren Thompson, 12, daughter of Leigh Cannon, won Class 5 of the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead at the Fayette County Fair Monday, July 19, 2021.

Peyton Marting, 5, daughter of Erik and Kaylyn Marting, won Class 2 of the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Fayette County Fair.

Victoria Waits, the daughter of Daryl and Kris Waits, won the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead, adult class, at the Fayette County Fair July 19, 2021.