Pettit, McCoy claim top honors in goat show

Maya McCoy won the 2021 Overall Grand Champion Meat Goat prize late Tuesday evening. Pictured (L to R): Reagan Gross, Zander Ivey, Alli Knecht, Gus Wilt, Kelsey Pettit, judge Terry Burks, McCoy, Jordan McCoy, and Mara Simonson.

Kelsey Pettit claimed Overall Reserve Champion Meat Goat Tuesday evening following an afternoon of tough competition. Pictured (L t0 R): judge Terry Burks, Pettit, Katie Hicks and Mara Simonson.

Corbin Melvin also placed well on Tuesday finishing fourth overall following the goat show. Pictured (L to R): judge Terry Burks, Weston Melvin, and Melvin.

Weston Melvin finished third overall meat goat. Pictured (L to R): judge Terry Burks, Corbin Melvin, and Melvin.

The overall fifth place winner was Delaney Roberts. Pictured with Roberts is the judge Terry Burks and her parents.

The Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Goat Wether Grand Champion was won by Kelsey Pettit on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured (L t0 R): judge Terry Burks, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore, Pettit and Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See.

The reserve grand champion dairy wether was won by Matthew Webb during the goat show. Pictured (L to R): judge Terry Burks, Webb, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Kelsey Pettit also claimed the third overall dairy wether spot on Tuesday. Pictured (L to R): judge Terry Burks, Pettit, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Matthew Webb also took the fourth overall dairy wether spot during the goat show. Pictured (L t0 R): judge Terry Burks, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, Webb, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

The fifth overall dairy wether was claimed by Hayden Bartruff on Tuesday. Pictured (L t0 R): judge Terry Burks, Bartruff, Fayette County Goat Ambassador Emma See, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Drew Pontious showed the Reserve Grand Champion Born & Raised Wether Goat. This is a new distinction to recognize goats produced from Fayette County breeders. Pontious raised his own wether for the fair. He was also reserve breeding meat goat showman and earned third place overall in meat goat showmanship. Pontious also claimed the Grand Champion Percentage Doe, the Reserve Grand Champion Fullblood Doe, and the Grand Champion Fullblood Boer Doe. He is pictured with judge Terry Burks.