Historical Society hosts July meeting

During the July meeting, members of the Fayette County Historical Society board unanimously agreed to host “A Summer Christmas at the Sharp House.”

Cindy Self will be at the museum on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1. She will be displaying her handmade porcelain ornaments, Santa’s, angels and Dickens’ Village.

You will be able to place orders on these two days at the museum. The delivery will be at a later date.

The board also confirmed the date for the upcoming Washington Cemetery tour. The date will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5-9 p.m. More details for this event will follow soon. As always, follow our Facebook and webpage for more up-to-date information.