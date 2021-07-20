Waits, Riley take top beef honors Tuesday

The Fayette County Junior Fair Market Beef Shows were held on Tuesday with Victoria Waits and Madison Riley taking the top spots.

The show began around 9 a.m. with the Market Beef Steer portion of the show. After a couple hours of fierce competition, Waits claimed the overall Grand Champion Beef Steer trophy. This is Waits’s last year to be able to compete and was thankful for the opportunity to return and show her “baby” off.

“I just want to thank my family for making this possible,” Waits said. “I went to college in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and mom was able to take care of my boys while I was gone at school and I cannot thank her enough for that. Also I want to thank my dad for letting me do this one more year and take the opportunity that I did. It means a lot especially with this calf, all three of my steers are my babies and they have become like family. It means a lot this year and it is bittersweet because it is my last year.”

Waits said now that she will return to school to continue her education and become a veterinarian. She will attend vet school in two years and will return to Washington Court House to work at Fayette Veterinary Hospital with her father.

Taking reserve Grand Champion Beef Steer was Gus Wilt. Wilt was also thankful for the chance to show off his steer and thanked his family for their help.

“It feels really honoring (to win reserve),” Wilt said. “(The work) was long and hard, but it was worth it. I would like to thank my parents, Jason Bihl, and all of the people who work to put the fair together.”

The rest of the results for the Market Beef Steer Show overall champion drive: third overall Bryson Bihl, fourth overall Natalie Lindsey and fifth overall Nicholas Lindsey.

Following the Market Beef Steer Show was the Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Feeder Show. Riley — whose feeder was shown by Zander Ivey — took home the Supreme Grand Champion title with her project.

“It feels good, really good,” Riley said following the show. “I just want to thank everyone who helps out around here. This is my last year of 4-H and no big plans for after.”

Finally, the reserve Grand Champion Beef Feeder title was claimed by a new exhibitor, Addyson Butts. She took time to thank several people for the work that went into her project this year.

“I want thank all of the people who helped me, my parents,” Butts said. “I also want to thank Andy Roberts who helps us a lot. I also wanted to thank Dave Kylie, the breeder, for all of the help.”

The rest of the results for the Beef Feeder Show overall champion drive: third overall Nicholas Lindsey, fourth overall Sidney Payton and fifth overall Clint Wilt.

Madison Riley (holding blue banner third from right) claimed the supreme grand champion beef feeder prize on Tuesday afternoon. The beef feeder was shown by Zander Ivey and was bred by Randy and Loretta Miller of Fayette County’s Finest Showcattle. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_1644-2-.jpg Madison Riley (holding blue banner third from right) claimed the supreme grand champion beef feeder prize on Tuesday afternoon. The beef feeder was shown by Zander Ivey and was bred by Randy and Loretta Miller of Fayette County’s Finest Showcattle. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo