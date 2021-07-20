Reeves named top swine showman

Since she was 2-years-old, Emily Reeves has been practicing showing hogs. Now 14-years-old, all of Emily’s preparation and dedication paid off Tuesday as she was named the grand champion swine showman at the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Showmanship contest.

“I was surprised,” Emily said following her victory at the Swine Pavilion. “I had finished in the top five several times before, but I had never won it. I have been working every morning and every night getting ready for this.”

It was not a surprise for the judge of the showmanship contest, Matthew Nott, that Emily came away the victor.

“What a phenomenal showman she is,” Nott told the crowd as the show was coming to an end. “She really makes it look easy.”

Emily is entering ninth grade at Miami Trace High School this year and is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch.

The top five finishers at Tuesday’s swine showmanship contest were: grand champion Emily Reeves, second place Alison Reeves, third place Kylan Knapp, fourth place Lexi Hagler, and fifth place Konner May.

Nott was very complimentary of the top five as well as all of the swine showmen in Fayette County.

“It’s really just an outstanding group,” he said.

On Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair, the Junior Fair Market Hog Show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Swine Pavilion. A grand and reserve champion will be named at the end of the show.

Emily Reeves (seated, middle) won the grand champion swine showman prize at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Showmanship contest. Pictured with Reeves are (left to right): third place winner Kylan Knapp, fourth place winner Lexi Hagler, Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fair Queen Garren Walker, judge Matthew Nott, Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Swine Princess Emma Bower, second place winner Alison Reeves, and fifth place winner Konner May. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_Grand-Champion-Swine-Showman-7-20-2021.jpg Emily Reeves (seated, middle) won the grand champion swine showman prize at Tuesday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Showmanship contest. Pictured with Reeves are (left to right): third place winner Kylan Knapp, fourth place winner Lexi Hagler, Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fair Queen Garren Walker, judge Matthew Nott, Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Swine Princess Emma Bower, second place winner Alison Reeves, and fifth place winner Konner May. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship contest held Tuesday