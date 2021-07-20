Madison Riley (holding blue banner third from right) claimed the supreme grand champion beef feeder prize on Tuesday afternoon. The beef feeder was shown by Zander Ivey and was bred by Randy and Loretta Miller of Fayette County’s Finest Showcattle.

Addyson Butts won reserve grand champion beef feeder Tuesday.

Nicholas Lindsey placed third overall in the beef feeder show.

Sidney Payton took home the fourth overall ribbon for her beef feeder on Tuesday.

Clint Wilt claimed the fifth overall beef feeder Tuesday.

The Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Show was held on Tuesday with the Market Beef Steer projects being shown throughout the morning. The title of reserve grand champion steer was claimed by Gus Wilt and his project.

Bryson Bihl took home third place in the Market Beef steer show Tuesday.