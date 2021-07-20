Adena, library partnerships continue

Summer reading programs are underway in local communities in an effort to get students and adults engaged in good books. This summer, Adena Health System has teamed up with public libraries in four south-central and southern Ohio counties to promote reading and activities that support overall health.

In total, nearly 3,000 children and youth are served by the libraries within Fayette, Highland, Pike and Ross counties.

Whether you are a student, a family member reading to a baby or toddler, or an adult reader, the enjoyment of books can enhance lifelong learning and provide meaningful and enjoyable experiences for everyone. Those participating in summer reading programs can also take part in the 2021 Adena Healthy Kids Summer Activity Challenge for a chance to win prizes, including a new bicycle.

“Getting lost in a good book can be one of life’s simple joys,” said Adena’s Director of Community Health and Development Kim Jones. “Summer Reading programs are an opportunity for children and adults to relax, learn and develop good habits. Adena is proud to participate each summer by offering the Adena Healthy Kids Summer Activity Challenge, which encourages readers to take a break to do simple activities to get them moving and closer to building healthy habits.”

Adena has hosted the Summer Activity Challenge with Chillicothe-Ross County Public Library since 2013, and the program continues to grow throughout the region. The collaboration was also featured in American Library Association literature as a model for incorporating better health with organized children’s reading programs.

The Challenge was adopted by Pike County libraries about five years ago. This year, Highland and Fayette County libraries are also joining.

The Challenge includes activities such as:

—Playing outside for 30 minutes

—Going a day without playing a video game

—Drinking eight cups of water in a day

—Doing a silly dance

—Eating three servings of fruits and/or vegetables.

While each reading program and activity challenge has begun, there is still time to sign-up. Participants can sign-up at the nearest branch of their county’s public library, or on their county library’s website. Activities may be completed in any order. Participation is free.

Carnegie Public Library is located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carnegie Public Library staff is pictured with Adena Health System’s Community Health Coordinator Lori Johnson (second to left) showing off some of the prizes available in this year’s Summer Reading and Activity Challenge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_thumbnail_WCH-Library-Team_Adena-Summer-Activity-Challenge.jpg Carnegie Public Library staff is pictured with Adena Health System’s Community Health Coordinator Lori Johnson (second to left) showing off some of the prizes available in this year’s Summer Reading and Activity Challenge. Courtesy photo