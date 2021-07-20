Pelotonia Cycling Event is back for 2021

The sixth-annual local Pelotonia Fundraiser is back for its live event scheduled for the end of this month.

The event is planned to take place at Streetside 62 Bistro, 2007 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House on Saturday, July 31 from 5-10 p.m.

Pelotonia is a bicycling event which will be held in Columbus on Aug. 7-8. In 2019, the last in-person ride before the COVID pandemic, there were approximately 14,000 riders, virtual riders, and volunteers participating in the event.

Riders can participate in rides from 25 to 200 miles and have committed to a fundraising goal based on the number of miles they ride. All of the funds raised goes directly to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James and Solove Research Institute for cancer research.

Pelotonia’s annual operating expenses are covered by corporate partners, so that every dollar raised by riders will go directly to fund cancer research at OSU.

The fundraiser is organized by a group of local riders and all proceeds from the event will help fund each of their individual fundraising goals. There are 19 individuals on the committee with 11 of those riding in the event.

There are 24 corporate sponsors this year which is the most since the inception of the local event. The sponsors include: First State Bank, Sugar Creek, Tony’s Welding, JK Precast, Parrish Towing & Transport, Greg and Marla Mullins, Fiber-Tech, Halliday Lumber, Key Realty, PM Title, Parlor West & Co., Knisley’s Collision, Marquee Construction, UCS, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Suzi and Jim McCracken, KW Advisors, Wall Dentistry, Jacks Manufacturing, Walmart, WCR, Certified Financial Solutions(CFS), Dean Apartments, and MM Distribution.

This is the main fundraising event for the annual ride, which is supported by Streetside 62. The food menu for the evening will be pizza, boneless chicken wings and salad. Streetside 62 will be donating $3 from each meal and $1 from each drink to Pelotonia. Live music will be presented by the Classic Rock Band “DUMBFOUNDED.”

There will be a silent auction which will include approximately 100 items as well as a live auction which will begin around 7:30 p.m. The live auction will include autographed MLB bats from the Milwaukee Brewers’ Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich; four Bengals/Browns club level tickets on Nov. 7, including a parking pass; an ESPN Game Day Experience: director Scott Johnson said access will be given the ESPN production truck and facilities, a tour of the field or court of the event, and introduction to the announcers of that game; a one-week stay at a Siesta Key Condo; a Smith and Wesson model M&P Shield EZ M2.0 9mm pistol; a certificate for foursome at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia; and a bourbon basket with seven high end spirits.

And a few of the silent auction items include three gas grills, Reds tickets, XtremePro 4k Sports Cam, wine and bourbon baskets, a fire pit and various Victoria Secret items.

Please come out to the event of the summer and enjoy great food, live music, good friends and some fantastic one-of-a-kind auction items. Help support our “One Goal – End Cancer.”

