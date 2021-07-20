Modern Woodmen to hold food & supply drive

Modern Woodmen members of Washington Court House are sponsoring a Food and Supply Drive during this Saturday’s Farmers Market. The drive is meant to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center.

The market is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Members are asking the community to help by donating items needed for the Rose Avenue Community meals such as:

—Dry Goods: spaghetti, macaroni, pasta sauce, Velveeta, rice, instant potatoes, taco shells

—Canned Goods: pork and beans, corn, green beans, gravy, chili, peanut butter, jelly and taco seasoning

—Supplies: Paper plates, 9 oz plastic cups, paper bowls, plastic forks, plastic spoons, toilet tissue, paper towels,30 gal trash bags, foil wrap, and Clorox wipes.

Rose Avenue provides for concerns within the community like food, clothing, and assistance like budgeting and life skills training to provide a hand up to those in need.

Modern Woodmen members collecting food and supplies at the Farmers' Market to benefit the Rose Avenue Community Center. Pictured (left-to-right):Market Volunteer Rilyn Jones, Woodmen volunteer Debra Grover, Market Vendor donor Kay Terry of KK's Waffle Barn with Madison Hay, Woodmen volunteer Ellie Dowler, and donor Kelly Hay. Not pictured: Rose Avenue volunteers Mark Michaels, Pastor Joy Stanforth, and Vernon Stanforth.

