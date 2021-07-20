Carter wins grand champion at market rabbit show

The 2021 Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Meat pen contest, also known as the Market Rabbit Show, occurred on Tuesday with Courtney Carter being named the grand champion and Magarah Bloom being named the reserve champion.

The show began at 8 a.m. in the Small Animals Barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds and lasted until approximately 12:30 p.m. after which the barn broke for a half-hour lunch.

In total, there were 23 classes with Meat Pen of two. Class winners included, as provided by Junior Fair Board members:

—Class one: out of 9 participants (18 entries), Abigail Noble took first and Zoe Wilson took second.

—Class two: out of five participants (10 entries), Kaden Noble took first and Maddalyn Therrien took second.

—Class three: out of five participants (10 entries), Thomas Smalley took first and Cali Kirkpatrick took second.

—Class four: out of five participants (10 entries), Thomas Smalley took first and Gage Davis took second.

—Class five: out of six participants (12 entries), Ella Bickley took first and Hunter Tanner took second.

—Class six: out of six participants (12 entries), Elizabeth Aleshire took first and Eva Smalley took second.

—Class seven: out of six participants (12 entries), Kimber White took first and Kelsy Douglas took second.

—Class eight: out of six participants (12 entries), Piper Grooms took first and Aliaha Wilson took second.

—Class nine: out of six participants (12 entries), Maggie Gilmore took first and Tanner Campbell took second.

—Class 10: out of six participants (12 entries), Allison Forsythe took first and Caleb Bennett took second.

—Class 11: out of six participants (12 entries), Westin Dawes took first and Landan Rowland took second.

—Class 12: out of six participants (12 entries), Devon Carter took first and Kaleb Carter took second.

—Class 13: out of six participants (12 entries), Aubri Kennedy took first and Kamika Bennett took second.

—Class 14: out of six participants (12 entries), McKenzie Queen took first and Gavin Ratliff took second.

—Class 15: out of six participants (12 entries), Carter Campbell took first and Nicholas Farrens took second.

—Class 16: out of five participants (10 entries), Lauren Farrens took first and Zachary Warnock too second.

—Class 17: out of five participants (10 entries), Sydney Carter took first and Kyleigh Caldwell took second.

—Class 18: out of five participants (10 entries), Mackenzie Cory took first and Myah Dato took second.

—Class 19: out of five participants (10 entries), Morgan Cartwright took first and Alyvia Atkinson took second.

—Class 20: out of five participants (10 entries), Magarah Bloom took first and Allison Carter took second.

—Class 21: out of five participants (10 entries), Courtney Carter took first and Meghan Cory took second.

—Class 22: out of five participants (10 entries), Claire Streitenberger took first and Harley Arnold took second.

—Class 23: out of five participants (10 entries), Kayli Merritt took first and Sophia Parsons took second.

As for overall winners, Kaleb Carter took third overall, Weston Dawes took fourth overall and Devon Carter took fifth overall.

Pictured are overall winners during the Rabbit Meat Pen contest with Grand Champion Courtney Carter on the second-from-left and Reserve Champion Magarah Bloom on the far-left. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_marketRabbitShow-5-.jpg Pictured are overall winners during the Rabbit Meat Pen contest with Grand Champion Courtney Carter on the second-from-left and Reserve Champion Magarah Bloom on the far-left. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The Rabbit Meat Pen contest was held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Small Animals Barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. There were 23 classes. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_marketRabbitShow-6-.jpg The Rabbit Meat Pen contest was held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Small Animals Barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. There were 23 classes. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos