Winners named from poultry showmanship

Monday afternoon at the Fayette County Fair was quite busy for the Small Animals Barn with the Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship competition — featuring chickens, turkeys, ducks and a goose.

The 2021 Overall Chicken Showman was Kamika Bennett, Overall Turkey Showman was Jonah Goddard, Overall Duck Showman was Robbie Bennett and Overall Goose Showman was Deanna Page.

First up in the contest were chickens with five classes, as provided by Junior Fair Board members:

—Senior Class-A had eight participants with Robbie Bennett in first and Bryce Bennett in second.

—Senior Class-B had seven participants with Pierce McCarty in first and Drew Black in second.

—Intermediate Class had nine participants with Kamika Bennett in first and Anna Eggleton in second.

—Junior Class had 12 participants with Kielyn Daugherty in first and Morgan Pitstick in second.

—Beginner Class had seven participants with Sarah Whitneg in first and Carson Cooper in second.

Kamika Bennett, upon being announced as the Overall Chicken Showman, expressed shock in her facial expression.

She explained, “It feels amazing. I’m actually very surprised.”

Kamika’s sister, Korie Bennett, interjected by saying, “you knew what to do.”

Kori was very happy and excited for her sister.

Kamika said, “I was nervous because I didn’t know the meat as well as I did my own chicken.”

She was referring to the questions the judge asked her.

Kamika thanked her family for helping her through, including: her parents Andrew and Keturah Bennett, brother Robbie Bennett and sister Korie Bennett.

Following Chickens were Turkeys with one class: Jonah Goddard took first, Libby Aleshire took second, Drew Black took third, Kelsey Leasure took fourth and Jenna Goddard took fifth. Other participants: Bryce Bennett and Aubrey Schwartz.

Following Turkeys were Ducks with three classes:

—Senior Class had four participants with Robbie Bennett in first, Jenna Goddard in second, Jonah Goddard in third and Stephen Lehr in fourth.

—Intermediate Class had one participant: Kamika Bennett.

—Beginner Class had two participants: Michael Schappacher took first and Emily Moser took second.

Following ducks was one goose entry by Deanna Page.

Overall, the Poultry Showmanship lasted from 4 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. The judge for the show was Jim Ward.

According to Junior Fair Board members, Ward began his career with poultry right in Fayette County. He is on the organizing committee for the Ohio National, which is one of the largest Annual Poultry shows in the country. He works for the Ohio Poultry Association — traveling Ohio testing chicken for the National Poultry Improvement Plan.

Kamika Bennett (sitting) won Grand Champion Chicken Showman during the Poultry Showmanship contest Monday evening. Deanna Page was the only participant to show a goose. Robbie Bennett (sitting) won overall Duck Showman. Jonah Goddard (sitting) won Grand Champion Turkey Showman.