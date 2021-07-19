Koski top dog showman for 2nd year

For the second year in a row, Katrina Koski took the top prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show: the best overall dog showman.

Koski, who is a Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant at this year’s fair, was also named the overall on-lead winner and the high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and high score in showmanship. The overall off-lead winner was Laine Holstein.

In 2020, Koski won the overall dog showman prize while showing “Zoey,” an Austrialian Shepherd, who sadly passed away after a bout with cancer. This year, Koski had to train a 6-month-old Great Dane service dog, “Phoenix,” and prepare him for the big show.

“I’m really excited to win again, especially since I was showing a puppy this year,” Koski said following her victory. “It’s a lot more challenging training a 6-month-old puppy because he acts like a puppy a lot. But (Monday) he did really, really well.”

Koski is a member of the Perfect Paws and Charm ‘N Farm 4-H clubs. This is her ninth year in 4-H.

She will be graduating from Acellus Academy online school, taking a gap year, then applying to the Ohio State University in the fall of 2022 for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and double minoring in disability studies and human and animal interactions. Throughout her nine years, Koski has taken a variety of projects, including but not limited to dogs, pet rabbits, alpacas, health, nutrition and art.

Koski is currently serving as a member of the Jr. Fair Board as well as a 4-H camp counselor. Following the show that was held at the activity tent near the sales arena, Koski was presented with a chair and a banner.

Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show:

In the obedience classes: Lynnon Haines won the Beginner Novice A class, Katrina Koski won the Beginner Novice B class, Laine Holstein won the Novice A class, and Colton Osborne won the Pre-Novice class.

In the showmanship classes: Lynnon Haines won the Intermediate Showmanship A class, Lane Holstein won the Intermediate Showmanship B class, Colton Osborne won the Junior Showmanship B class, and Katrina Koski won the Senior Showmanship B class.

In the rally classes, Lynnon Haines won the Rally Novice A class, Garren Walker won the Rally Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Rally Novice C class.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

The junior fair dog show began in the morning on Monday at the Fayette County Fair. Several exhibitors showed off their skills, including Lynnon Haines (middle) with her dog, “Leia.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_1632.jpg The junior fair dog show began in the morning on Monday at the Fayette County Fair. Several exhibitors showed off their skills, including Lynnon Haines (middle) with her dog, “Leia.” Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show, including class winners (from left to right): Colton Osborne, Laine Holstein, Garren Walker, Katrina Koski, and Lynnon Haines. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_1642.jpg Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show, including class winners (from left to right): Colton Osborne, Laine Holstein, Garren Walker, Katrina Koski, and Lynnon Haines. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos Katrina Koski won the overall dog showman prize for the second straight year on Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. Koski is pictured with her 6-month-old Great Dane service dog, “Phoenix.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_IMG_1639.jpg Katrina Koski won the overall dog showman prize for the second straight year on Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show. Koski is pictured with her 6-month-old Great Dane service dog, “Phoenix.” Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos