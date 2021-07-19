Koski top dog showman for 2nd year

For the second year in a row, Katrina Koski took the top prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show: the best overall dog showman.
Koski, who is a Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant at this year’s fair, was also named the overall on-lead winner and the high combined winner, which is the combined highest score in obedience and high score in showmanship. The overall off-lead winner was Laine Holstein.
In 2020, Koski won the overall dog showman prize while showing “Zoey,” an Austrialian Shepherd, who sadly passed away after a bout with cancer. This year, Koski had to train a 6-month-old Great Dane service dog, “Phoenix,” and prepare him for the big show.
“I’m really excited to win again, especially since I was showing a puppy this year,” Koski said following her victory. “It’s a lot more challenging training a 6-month-old puppy because he acts like a puppy a lot. But (Monday) he did really, really well.”
Koski is a member of the Perfect Paws and Charm ‘N Farm 4-H clubs. This is her ninth year in 4-H.
She will be graduating from Acellus Academy online school, taking a gap year, then applying to the Ohio State University in the fall of 2022 for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and double minoring in disability studies and human and animal interactions. Throughout her nine years, Koski has taken a variety of projects, including but not limited to dogs, pet rabbits, alpacas, health, nutrition and art.
Koski is currently serving as a member of the Jr. Fair Board as well as a 4-H camp counselor. Following the show that was held at the activity tent near the sales arena, Koski was presented with a chair and a banner.
Several other exhibitors achieved a high level of success at Monday’s dog show:
In the obedience classes: Lynnon Haines won the Beginner Novice A class, Katrina Koski won the Beginner Novice B class, Laine Holstein won the Novice A class, and Colton Osborne won the Pre-Novice class.
In the showmanship classes: Lynnon Haines won the Intermediate Showmanship A class, Lane Holstein won the Intermediate Showmanship B class, Colton Osborne won the Junior Showmanship B class, and Katrina Koski won the Senior Showmanship B class.
In the rally classes, Lynnon Haines won the Rally Novice A class, Garren Walker won the Rally Novice B class, and Laine Holstein won the Rally Novice C class.
