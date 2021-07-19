Stump named best rabbit showman on Monday

The Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship contest took place in the small animal barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Monday.

The Grand Champion Rabbit Showman was Lindsey Stump. She will be a senior at Miami Trace High School this upcoming school year. Stump has been in 4-H for approximately nine years and has showed rabbits for approximately eight years.

The Reserve Champion was Robbie Bennett. Third overall was Alyvia Atkinson. Fourth overall was Caleb Bennett. Fifth overall was Caleb Esker.

The showmanship lasted from 8 a.m. to approximately 12:30 with 12 classes. The remaining overall class winners were: Hunter Tanner, Westin Dawes, Leah Marine, Paige Fitzgerald, Karsen Kegg, Korie Bennett and Max Pfeifer.

The judge for the rabbit showmanship contest was Glen Carr. Carr has been a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association since 1958, has been a licensed ARBA rabbit and cavy judge for over 55 years, has judged in all 50 states as well as Canada and abroad—totaling over 1,700 shows, has served as vice president, director and executive secretary of the American Rabbit Breeders spanning 30 years, is presently retired and living in central Ohio.

This year was Stump’s first time winning Grand Champion Rabbit Showman. She is also this year’s Fayette County Fair Small Animals Queen.

Stump took Grand Champion with her rabbit, “Keao.”

According to Stump, the past couple of years Keao has been ill, but they were able to take care of him through the illnesses and he got better overall.

“He has been my buddy to go to for showmanship every year, and he has been fantastic by staying there, laying there,” said Stump. “He is about 5-years-old right now, so four years he’s been doing showmanship with me.”

Stump also has three breeding rabbits and shows market rabbits.

When asked if there was anyone in particular she wanted to recognize for helping her, Stump listed her parents — Amy and John Stump, her grandpa — Howard Arnold, her aunt and uncle — April and Marion Blake, her friends and those in the rabbit barn.

“It’s kind of nice to get that extra support. They’ve always been there to help me and be there for shows,” said Stump.

Upon being announced Grand Champion Rabbit Showman, Stump became emotional and teared up with various people congratulating her.

“It’s a very nice start, and I’m looking forward to seeing other shows. Especially with being the Small Animals Queen, so, going around and seeing other shows and how other kids are doing,” she explained.

When asked if she had any tips for other participants she said, “definitely don’t give up. I know… it’s not always about the place you get, it’s about the experience you learn. So, they don’t really need to focus on winning or losing. It’s all about what you can take in and put in for next year. You make great friends around here, so don’t just focus on the winning. Just have fun out there, and if you know it, you know it and if you don’t, you don’t. Just be you.”

Stump will go on to compete in the Showman of Showmen contest scheduled for Friday.

The 12 classes

Following are placements within the 12 classes for the Rabbit Showmanship contest, as provided by Junior Fair Board members:

The 11th and 12th grade class had seven participants with Lindsey Stump in first and Carter Campbell in second. Abi Mick took third, Hidy Kirkpatrick took fourth, and Magarah Bloom took fifth. Other participants: Allison Foresythe and Brianna Gozy.

The 10th grade class had four participants with Caleb Bennett in first and Morgan Cartwright in second. Sophia Parsons took third and Bridget Roriguez took fourth.

The 9th grade class had seven participants with Robbie Bennett in first and Jake Manbevers in second. Benjamin Matthews took third, Maycin Adkins took fourth and Zoe Wilson took fifth. Other participants: Austin Snyder and Kaden Noble.

The 8th grade class had seven participants with Hunter Tanner in first and Mackenna Leasure in second. Kiki Kulin took third, Emily Haines took fourth and Maggie Mcmahon took fifth. Other participants: Kylie Snyder and Ethan Smith.

The 7th grade-A class had 10 participants with Westin Dawes in first and Kamika Bennett in second. Randon Stolezenburg took third, Tori Johnson took fourth and Clayden Hooks took fifth. Other participants: Cali Kirkpatrick, Karris Dye, Lynnia King, Bailey Miller and Kooper Hicks.

The 7th grade class-B had nine participants with Leah Marine in first and Alyssa Esker in second. Abby Noble took third, Katy Bock took fourth and Maggie Pfeifer took fifth. Other participants: Bradley Davis, Elijah Kerwood, Norah Burson and Cole Whiteside.

The 6th grade class-A had eight participants with Alyvia Atkinson in first and Rhiley Keaton in second. Alina Wilson took third, Cayliana Hodge took fourth and Kimber White took fifth. Other participants: Abigail Mcmahon, Lauren Thompson and Olivia Haycook.

The 6th grade class-B had seven participants with Paige Fitzgerald in first and Weston Rhonemus in second. Kelsey Douglas took third, Alainee Wolffe took fourth and Mattisyn May took fifth. Other participants: Kyleigh Caldwell and Tori Peterson.

The 5th grade class had 11 participants with Caleb Esker in first and Myah Dato in second. Eli Dill took third, Meyer Bloom took fourth and Moly Whiteside took fifth. Other participants: Jennah Burson, Lindsey Warnock, Hunter Chace, Keionnie Ackley, Gage Davis and Sam Pfeifer.

The 4th grade class had eight participants with Karson Kegg in first and Jayce Everts in second. Other participants: Ella Bickley took third, Makenzi Ellis took fourth and Claire Steitenberger took fifth. Other participants: Audrey Campbell, Alliya Wolffe and Zaiden Wilson.

The 3rd grade class-A had five participants with Korie Bennett in first and Isaac Dill in second. Andrew Combs took third, Aubri Kennedy took fourth and Maddalyn Therrien took fifth.

The 3rd grade class-B had six participants with Max Pfeifer in first and Gavin Ratliff in second. Jaxon Blair took third, Hollyn Rhonemus took fourth and Zackary Caldwell took fifth. Other participant: Bryson Moore.

