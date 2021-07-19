The Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show and Showmanship was held on Monday afternoon. Pictured are the three showmanship winners from the first shows of the day. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Small Animal Queen Lindsey Stump, Fayette County Lamb and Wool Queen Abbie Brandt, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Junior Breeding Showmanship winner Alison Reeves, Senior Breeding Showmanship winner Zander Ivey, Intermediate Breeding Showmanship winner Aiden Knecht, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Dairy Princess Alexis Gardner.

Alexis Hagler won the Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt with her champion crossbred gilt during the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Show. Additionally she won the Fayette County Born and Bred Breeding Gilt. Pictured (L to R): Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Hagler, the 2020 Pike County Fair Queen First Attendant Caitlin Mullins, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Hagler, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Zander Ivey won the Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Gilt during the show on Monday. Pictured (L to R): 2020 Pike County Fair Queen First Attendant Caitlin Mullins, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Ivey, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Ivey also placed fifth overall during the show. Pictured (L to R): 2020 Pike County Fair Queen First Attendant Caitlin Mullins, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Ivey, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Dane Wilt took third place Overall Breeding Gilt Monday with his purebred gilt. Pictured (L to R): 2020 Pike County Fair Queen First Attendant Caitlin Mullins, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, Wilt, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.

Maya McCoy placed fourth overall during the Swine Breeding Show on Monday. Pictured (L to R): 2020 Pike County Fair Queen First Attendant Caitlin Mullins, Fayette County Fair Queen Garren Walker, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Bower, Fayette County Swine Queen Libby Aleshire, McCoy, Fayette County Swine Princess Emma Hagler, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Taylor Moore and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Katrina Koski.