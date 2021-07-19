Large crowds filtered in and out of the small animals barn at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Fayette County Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship contest took place at 8 a.m. and lasted until approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Various equipment is on display at the Fayette County Fair.

Lindsey Stump won Grand Champion of the Rabbit Showmanship contest. She is pictured with Wayne Arnold—a fair board member and (in back) the judge of the contest, Glen Carr.

There were 12 classes for the Rabbit Showmanship contest with a class winner from each competing for Grand Champion.

Time to get cleaned up and cooled off!