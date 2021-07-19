Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 18

Joseph C. Ward, 36, 1485 Delaware St., no motorcycle endorsement.

Jonathon E. Young, 37, 603 S. Main St., no helmet with motorcycle permit.

Brenda J. Frederick, 49, 717 Gibbs Ave., non-compliance suspension.

July 17

Chelsea Johnson, 25, at large, probation holder.

July 16

Brandy L. Wilt, 48, 1010 Golfview Drive, speed.

Shannon W. Wilson, 50, 6908 Stafford Road, driving under suspension, fictitious tags, bench warrant – Madison County.

Mackenzie Milliser, 20, 614 Gibbs Ave., improper backing.

Brett Taylor, 25, Circleville, Greene County warrant.