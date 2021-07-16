Fair coming next week, county prepares

With the Fayette County Fair starting next week various community leaders could be seen preparing on Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds. Leigh Cannon, Deputy Health Commissioner, and Megan Batson (not in picture), Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, for Fayette County Public Health, were among those on the grounds Friday.

Throughout next week, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office booth will be open and available to assist fair-goers.

Among the rides is the “Funny Bunny.”

Food was provided and many commodity queens were in attendance.

The search for the next Fayette County Fair Queen began in June with the annual Queen’s Tea event. Families of the four candidates and other guests joined organizers for light refreshments last month.

Mid-State Electric electrician Colton Brown was hard at work Friday helping to make important adjustments for next week.

On Thursday, a School Bus Derby with two derby classes to follow will begin at 7 p.m. with a bus representing the districts in and around Fayette County.

“Jalopy Junction” is another ride that will be available next week.