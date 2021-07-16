Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Branton R. Schrader, Greenfield, Ohio, tampering with evidence, now comes the State of Ohio, by and through Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney and hereby moves the court to dismissed complaint in this matter without prejudice pursuant to a request on behalf of the State of Ohio and good cause shown, it’s an order of the court the complaint herein be dismissed without prejudice.

Dylan M. Ballein, Wilmington, Ohio, felonious assault, now comes the State of Ohio, by and through Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney and hereby moves the court to dismissed complaint in this matter without prejudice pursuant to a request on behalf of the State of Ohio and good cause shown, it’s an order of the court the complaint herein be dismissed without prejudice.

James Loar Jr., 143 Joanne Drive, Apartment 14 b, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of starting/backing, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert J. Elkins Jr., Mount Sterling, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $175, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program by August 1, 2021, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning December 28, 2020, privilege okay April 20, 2021.

Robert J. Elkins Jr., Mount Sterling, Ohio, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Nicholas J. Buckner, 119 East Oak Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio, by and through Fayette County Prosecuting attorney hereby moves the court to dismiss the complaint in this matter without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel and moves the State for good cause shown herein be the same hereby dismiss without prejudice.

Craig Varney, 324 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $182.31, pay within 30 days.

Jewel L. Penwell, 320 North Hinde Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $145.90, pay within 30 days.

Lisa M. Henderson, Hillsboro, Ohio, stop sign, fine $50, court costs $135, fee payable within 30 days.

Craig Varney, Greenfield, Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $50, court costs $135, due within 30 days.

Megan E. Wilson, Mount Sterling, Ohio, license forfeiture, fine $50, court costs $135, payable within 30 days.

Paul W. McCallister, II, 856 Linden Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance suspension, found not guilty, defendant re-instated.

Jason B. Kimball, 1025 Dayton Avenue, Apartment B, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $50, court costs $135, payable within 30 days.

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling, Ohio, theft, court costs $235.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 1 year, defendant to pay restitution of $599.00, stay away from Mobile gas station.

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $25, dismissed per agreement.

Katherine N. Frederick, 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 1 year or until restitution of $478.00 is paid, stay out of Wal-Mart.

Katherine N. Frederick, 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, dismissed per agreement.

Katherine N. Frederick, 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, dismissed per agreement.

Andre Thomas Jr., 1135 South Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, trafficking drugs, no probable cause found, charge dismissed.

Ronald E. Shepherd II, 628 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $190.90, case ordered dismissed upon the joint motions of both counsels, defendant to pay costs within 30 days.

Nicole E. Anders, 224 North North Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore hereby order this court to terminate defendant’s diversion as successful completion and dismiss the case.

Andre Thomas Jr., 1135 South Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, weapon under disability, court costs $125.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing April 22, 2021 with the defendant, attorney Lewis T. Dye and State assistant co prosecutor Sean Abbott, upon testimony, this court hereby finds probable cause to bind defendant over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $2,500 cash/surety condition of bond, defendant to be placed on house arrest with electronic monitor.

Andre Thomas Jr., 1135 South Elm Street, Washington C.H., handling of firearm, court costs $111.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing April 22, 2021, with the defendant, attorney Lewis T. Dye and State assistant prosecutor Sean Abbott, upon testimony presented, the court hereby finds probable cause to bind the defendant over to the Fayette County Common Please Court, bond continued at $5,000, own recognizance.