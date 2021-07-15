SSCC awards WCH scholarship to Lingerfelt

The Washington Court House Police Department recently presented its annual scholarship to Makayla Lingerfelt, a graduate of Miami Trace High School.

While in high school, she represented her class as a class officer for three years, and was actively involved in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America as an officer for three years. She was involved in the band program all four years of high school, as part of the marching, symphonic, pep, concert, and jazz bands.

At the same time, she was highly involved with her church organization, maintained a grade point average of 3.98, participated in school plays and musicals, and was involved in the French Club and National Honor Society.

Lingerfelt is pursuing her associate’s degree in nursing at Southern State Community College, and plans to continue on to receive her bachelor’s degree at a four-year university. While enrolled in classes, she also works at Tim Horton’s and hopes to be involved in the community band opportunity offered through the college.

“My goal is to become a successful registered nurse,” Lingerfelt stated in her application. “I plan to stay in Ohio and hope to become a nurse at a healthcare facility, such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Mount Carmel Hospital or Dayton Children’s Hospital.”

In addition to earning the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship, she was also awarded the Valedictorian/Salutatorian Trustee Scholarship to attend SSCC.

The Washington Court House City Police Department Scholarship, through the Southern State Community College Foundation, is earmarked for Fayette County residents who are recent graduates of Washington Senior High School or Miami Trace High School. Scholarship recipient selections are based on a cumulative GPA of 2.6 as well as a demonstration of good leadership qualities, community involvement, and academic excellence.

Attending the presentation of the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship are: (L to R) Jessica Wise, Ph.D., SSCC Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Fayette Campus; scholarship recipient Makayla Lingerfelt; and Chief Jeff Funari. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_2021-WCH-Police-Dept-Recipient-Photo-for-Press-Release.jpg Attending the presentation of the City of Washington Court House Police Department Scholarship are: (L to R) Jessica Wise, Ph.D., SSCC Dean of Instructional Operations and Director of Fayette Campus; scholarship recipient Makayla Lingerfelt; and Chief Jeff Funari. Courtesy photo