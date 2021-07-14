Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Joshua T. Wilson, 704 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $60.90, motion to dismiss, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is dismissed without prejudice.

Joshua T. Wilson, 704 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal simulation, motion to dismiss, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Joshua T. Wilson, 704 Peddicord Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal simulation, court costs $60.90, motion to dismiss, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Travis A. Durst, Waverly, Ohio, false alarms, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Travis A. Durst, Waverly, Ohio, resisting arrest, fine $100, court costs $210.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years, defendant to provide 20 hours community service work no later than August 1, 2021.

Travis A. Durst, Waverly, Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Travis A. Durst, Waverly, Ohio, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Robert L. McClendon, Dayton, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $185.90, suspend fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Michell R. Bunyard, Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of drug instrument, dismissed per agreement.

Michell R. Bunyard, Jeffersonville, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $242.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, 15 days jail credit, balance of 75 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, provide 45 hours of community service work, report twice a week for 3 weeks.

Skyler K. Morris, 510 East Market Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $350, court costs $150, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days of jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program okay by August 1, 2021, terminate administrative license suspension, complete an alcohol/drug assessment by July 1, 2021.

Skyler K. Morris, 510 East Market Street, failure to control, case dismissed per agreement.

Cody A. Reuppel, 1117 South Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $150, court costs $154.50, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offense for 3 years.

James M. Sever, 170 Staunton-Sugar Grove Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension/financial responsibility act, fine $300, court costs $135, suspend $300 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by January 1, 2022.

Ina Sever, 170 Staunton-Sugar Grove Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, wrongful entrustment, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Bradon L. Smith, 520 Wilson Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license by December 1, 2021.

Patti L. Smith, 922 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license by July 1, 2021.

Britaney R. Blain, Mount Sterling, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege for September 1, 2021.

Dana M. Liff, New Holland, Ohio, failure to yield left turn, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric M. Morrison, Greenfield, Ohio, theft, case dismissed per agreement.

Eric M. Morrison, Greenfield, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 2 years, pay restitution of $750 and $205, have no contact with Taylor Weaver and Kennedy McDaniel, restitution to be paid within 90 days.