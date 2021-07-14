The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded July 12

Jacquelin Jordan to Susan Jordan, land on Old US Highway 35 N.W. in Union Township, consideration $231,500.

Janice and Thomas Vance to Susan Jordan, land on Old US Highway 35 N.W. in Union Township, consideration $231,500.

Robert J Runyan Farms LTD to Shannon Szczerbiak, land on Old US 35 in Jeffersonville, consideration $1,500,000.

Denise and Matthew Cockerill to Big Red Post LLC, 3938 Main St., Good Hope, consideration $25,000.

David and Sandra Angles to Eric and Stacy Coy, 1019 Farmington Lane, consideration $278,000.

JLB1 Properties LTD to Loni and Nickelis Jarvis, 935 Vine St., consideration $178,000.

Nathan Campbell to Andrew and Sara Classen, 531 Columbus Ave., consideration $135,000.

George Lane to Alan Grooms and Teresa Maynard, 10 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, consideration $8,000.

Ruth Wilson to Robert Estle, 416 Glenn Ave., consideration $200,000.

Recorded July 8

WJHOH LLC to Sara and Toumany Mara, 1184 Red Mile Boulevard, consideration $240,500.

Recorded July 7

Randy and Stephanie Ater to Tyler Gossman, 309 N. Fayette St., consideration $235,000.

Recorded July 6

Violet Johnson to Candace and Nicholas Wilkins, 1100 S. Fayette St., consideration $169,900.

Jerry and Linda Shaw to Mary and Michael Umel, 504 East St., consideration $175,000.

PJO Properties LLC to Durball Family Trust, 627 Paint St., consideration $160,000.

Homes Matthews to Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority, lot 400 of the Washington Improvement’s Company Addition in Washington C.H., consideration $20,000.