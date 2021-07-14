The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded July 12
Jacquelin Jordan to Susan Jordan, land on Old US Highway 35 N.W. in Union Township, consideration $231,500.
Janice and Thomas Vance to Susan Jordan, land on Old US Highway 35 N.W. in Union Township, consideration $231,500.
Robert J Runyan Farms LTD to Shannon Szczerbiak, land on Old US 35 in Jeffersonville, consideration $1,500,000.
Denise and Matthew Cockerill to Big Red Post LLC, 3938 Main St., Good Hope, consideration $25,000.
David and Sandra Angles to Eric and Stacy Coy, 1019 Farmington Lane, consideration $278,000.
JLB1 Properties LTD to Loni and Nickelis Jarvis, 935 Vine St., consideration $178,000.
Nathan Campbell to Andrew and Sara Classen, 531 Columbus Ave., consideration $135,000.
George Lane to Alan Grooms and Teresa Maynard, 10 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, consideration $8,000.
Ruth Wilson to Robert Estle, 416 Glenn Ave., consideration $200,000.
Recorded July 8
WJHOH LLC to Sara and Toumany Mara, 1184 Red Mile Boulevard, consideration $240,500.
Recorded July 7
Randy and Stephanie Ater to Tyler Gossman, 309 N. Fayette St., consideration $235,000.
Recorded July 6
Violet Johnson to Candace and Nicholas Wilkins, 1100 S. Fayette St., consideration $169,900.
Jerry and Linda Shaw to Mary and Michael Umel, 504 East St., consideration $175,000.
PJO Properties LLC to Durball Family Trust, 627 Paint St., consideration $160,000.
Homes Matthews to Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority, lot 400 of the Washington Improvement’s Company Addition in Washington C.H., consideration $20,000.