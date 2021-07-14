Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 14

Tony S. Peterman, 31, 94 Jamison Road Lot 134, no protective eyewear, non-compliance suspension, no motorcycle endorsement.

Bradley R. Hess, 34, 116 N. Oakland Ave., non-compliance suspension, expired registration, fictitious registration.

July 13

Stephen Self, 34, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jarrod A. Nebbergall, 35, 1246 Rawling St., disorderly.

Kendra C. McKinney, 32, Delaware, endangering children (two counts).