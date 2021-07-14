Work continues on splash pad shelter house

Work on the shelter house located inside the Washington Court House splash pad continued on Wednesday morning.

A splash pad is a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water.

“Right now, we’re putting metal on the (shelter house) rafters and building the gables in. We hope to get everything done before this weekend,” explained Gary Dean, assistant service director of the Washington Court House City Service Department.

As previously reported, the construction process for the splash pad began in 2019 and was delayed due to shipping issues for parts. While the splash pad was open for the season in 2020 and the shelter house had been part of the original plan for the design of the splash pad, the construction of the shelter house was put off during the pandemic.

Once the splash pad closes for this year’s season, which will be after Labor Day dependant on warm weather, the roof will be placed and the shelter completely finished, according to Dean.

The shelter house in the splash pad will not be rented out.

“That is for everybody,” said Dean.

The splash pad is located off Eyman Park Drive inside a fenced area near the location of the old city pool, which closed several years ago. Several families have been seen taking advantage of the free activity with kids keeping cool in the water.

“It seems to be pretty busy, and people are enjoying it. I think they are going to enjoy it even more when the shelter house is done,” said Dean.

Work continued on the shelter house at the Washington Court House Splash Pad on Wednesday morning. City mechanic Doug Lindsey and city construction foreman Shannon Sword could be seen cutting and fitting pieces of metal siding on the structure around 10 a.m. Wednesday.