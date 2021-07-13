Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Cody A. Fadely, 832 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $150, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2022.

Danielle N. Mannon, 1196 Old US 35, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, $150 fine suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by January 1, 2022, charge amended from license forfeiture suspension.

Trevor Campbell, Chillicothe, Ohio, non-compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2022.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $111.80, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $307.70, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from drug instrument, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, case ordered dismissed per agreement.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $258.80, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from drug instrument, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Dasante R. Rice, Columbus, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, now comes the State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, court costs $263.10, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Joshua L. Thompson, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $71.80, case dismissed.

Joshua L. Thompson, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $227.70, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Joshua L. Thompson, c/o Fayette County Jail, disorderly conduct, court costs $71.80, case dismissed per agreement.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $237.90, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, pay restitution of $419.00, stay out of Walmart.

Randy D. Nichols Jr., 2710 Warrior Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed per agreement.

Jordan T. Adams, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, court costs $145.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years.

Jordan T. Adams, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years.