Fair history on display at library

With thanks to Jeff Garringer and the Fayette County Historical Society, the Carnegie Public Library display case now features the local history of harness racing and the Fayette County Fair.

A racing hat, jacket and riding crop owned by the late McKinkey Kirk, a local breeder, owner, farmer, trainer and driver, are notably on display. A photo of McKinkey Kirk wearing the attire is also featured.

Other harness racing items include entry tickets, racing programs, and a large snapshot of champion horse Major Mallow.

“Harness Racing Stories of Fayette County, Ohio,” by John W. Leland sits on the bottom of the display.

The display also features photos of the county fair throughout the ages as well as an active slide show of fair programs. One such photo is the map of the fairgrounds when it was located on Columbus Avenue at Willard Street.

For those who want to learn more about the Fayette County Fair and the history of Harness Racing, John Leland’s book, “Harness Racing Stories of Fayette County, Ohio” is available to checkout at the library.

As preparations are made for the 142nd Fayette County Fair, make time to stop by the library.

