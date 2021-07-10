BREAKING: One dead, one critically injured in house explosion

One woman is dead and a man is critically injured following a house explosion on 1903 Good Hope New Holland Road.

At 7:36 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of the home explosion. Firefighters and first responders arrived to find a heavily-involved structure fire and a debris field consistent with an explosion, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the explosion — a husband and wife. Names are not being released at this time.

Authorities found the seriously-injured male just outside the debris field. He was transported from the scene by medical helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital for treatment.

Initially, the wife was unaccounted for, however authorities recently found her body in the debris field, according to Stanforth.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office just arrived on the scene to begin the preliminary stages of their investigation.

Numerous fire agencies, the county coroner and Fayette County EMA Director Melissa Havens are also on the scene. The roadway near the home has been closed to traffic.

