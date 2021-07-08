Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Linda L. Mellott, Jeffersonville, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas A. White, Columbus, Ohio, possession of stolen property, court costs $220.40, matter came to a preliminary hearing on April 22, 2021, the defendant with attorney Kristina Oesterle and State assistant co-prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing their right to a preliminary hearing, the matter hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond amended to $5,000, own recognizance.

Gloria Clark, Fort Worth, Texas, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $140, upon agreement of the parties, charge is hereby amended to violation of Ohio Revised Code 4513.02 unsafe vehicle, defendant granted leave to plea in absentia, waives right of amended citation and right of appeal, defendant enter plea of guilty, defendant found guilty, fined $150 and court costs.

Jarrod L. Mick, 1215 Snowhill Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, fine $150, court costs $155, defendant pled guilty, fined $150 and court costs, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by June 1, 2021.

Jarrod L. Mick, 1215 Snowhill Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, invalid tag, court costs $121, defendant pled guilty, assessed court costs only.

Kasi R. Allen, 1215 Gregg Street, No. 203, Washington C.H., Ohio, child endangering, court costs $404, defendant pled guilty per agreement, defendant assessed court costs only, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend jail sentence, probation for 5 years, complete an assessment and any counseling recommended as directed, 60 days house arrest protection order is terminated.

Donald W. Hubbell, 1524 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to change address, court costs $173, matter came to a preliminary hearing, defendant present by video with attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, state assistant co-prosecutor Sean Abbott, defendant having waived in writing the right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $10,000 cash or surety.

Frank A. Henize, 823 Lakeview Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence/priors, court costs $203.30, matter came to a preliminary hearing, defendant by video with attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, state assistant co-prosecutor Sean Abbott, the defendant, having waived in writing the right to a preliminary hearing, hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $50,000, cash or surety, subject house arrest electronic monitor.

Jodi R. Flowers, Frankfort, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Cynthia A. Kauffman, Bellefontaine, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (WCH)

Clayton A. Anders, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, assault, case dismissed per agreement.

Clayton A. Anders, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $210.50, sentenced to 30 days jail, credit 3 days jail, suspend 27 days jail on condition no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Keith A. Lyons, Greenfield, Ohio, possession of drug instrument, case dismissed per agreement.

Keith A. Lyons, Greenfield, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $185.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.