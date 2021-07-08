Ohio’s new jobless claims up slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 10,900 initial traditional unemployment claims last week — which was 427 more than the previous week — and 173,803 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, 7,313 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Thursday.

Ohioans filed 3,943 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 35 fewer than the previous week, and 245,437 continued PUA claims, which was 8,493 less than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from June 27-July 3 was 434,083. Ohio’s labor force participation rate in May was 59.9%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in May was 5%; the national rate in May was 5.5%.

Over the last 68 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans.

In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.8 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.