Meet the young men selected to Buckeye Boys State

American Legion Post 25 selected 21 young men from Fayette County to participate in American Legion Buckeye Boys State, an eight-day intensive education program where each participant becomes a part of the operation of the local, county, and state, government.

The program was held June 13-20 at Miami University in Oxford.

At American Legion Buckeye Boys State, participates are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with a city, county and state government operated by the student elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation.

All are high school juniors selected by local American Legion Post.

Those chosen included the following from Washington Court House:

Garrett Dewees is the son of Ryan and Cassie Dewees. Garrett’s extracurricular activities include playing Golf and Tennis. Other activities include attending three different youth groups through churches and programs. He enjoys fishing in the summer and working. Garret works at Wendy’s where he puts in 30 hours a week.

Mac Miller is the son of Travis and Christina Miller. Mac’s extracurricular activities includes finding and running the schools Personal Finance Club, DECA for three years, was on Superintendent Advisory Council, selected to be a member of the Portrait of a Graduate Board, three years of Student Government, five years of Track, one year of Wrestling, one year of Cross Country, and one year of Football. Other activities include attending heritage church, helping volunteer at the church, created a money management hotline for students and worked at Kroger for a year. Mac is ranked second in his class, a five-year member of Academy of Scholars, received the JFK Award, and has taken all AP or Honors classes. He loves trading stocks, saving, and learning about finances. Mac also enjoys politics, debating, drawing and sculpting. He likes shooting guns and turkey hunting as well.

Ryan Elrich is the son of Robert and Cindy Elrich. Ryan’s extracurricular activities include being the co-founder of the Personal Finance Club, two years of DECA—placing 7th in State for Hospitality, High School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Counsel, two years of Student Government, three years of Marching Band, and six total years in band. Other activities include attending Heritage Memorial Church. Ryan was Student of the Month in 7th grade, received the JFK award in 8th grade and invited to the Academy of Scholars for five years. He enjoys weight lifting, biking, and hiking.

Oma Patel is the son of Sam and Anita Saspra. Oma’s extracurricular activities include being the co-founder of the Personal Finance Club. Other activities include attending church, AAHOA member, and a Jr. competitive boxer. Oma was invited to attend the Academy of Scholars. He is heavily involved in technology and finances. He is interested in coding and starting businesses. Oma is a long time stock trader.

Drew Ferguson is the son of Bret and Angela Ferguson. Drew’s extracurricular activities include Golf, Bowling, Tennis, DECA, and Personal Finance Club. Other activities include Baseball and Landscaping. He has been invited to the Academy of Scholars for five years. Drew is an ex-guitar player who is a moderate gaming enthusiast and a relative sneaker- head.

Luke Rader is the son of Matt and Amy Rader. Luke’s extracurricular activities include Cross Country, Baseball, and he used to be in Marching and Concert Band. Other activities include Baseball, and he joined Boy Scouts for a few years. He was invited to the Academy of Scholars for five years. Luke really enjoys learning new things even though it may be challenging sometimes.

Jaedan Meriweather is the son of Brent Alsop and Amanda Meriweather. Jaedan’s extracurriculars include Baseball, Football, and Cross Country. Other activities include attending church events. He was invited to the Academy of Scholars. Jaedan enjoys art. He likes drawing and writing.

Tyler Tackage is the son of Todd and Alicia Tackage. Tyler’s extracurricular activities includes Football where he was All League, All District, All State, and has received 3 D1 offers, Baseball where he was all District, and he is in the Finance Club. Other actives include Summer Baseball. He was invited to the Academy of Scholars for five years. Tyler is interested in the stock market.

Charles Wightman is the son of Charlie and Holly Wightman. Charles’s extracurricular activities include Football—two-year letterman, Baseball for three years, Wrestling for two years, and enrolled at Ohio Christian University receiving college credits. Other activities include attending Heritage Memorial Church, member of Fayette Fish and Game, employed at Kroger, and member at Court House Fitness. When Charles is not at sports practice, doing homework, or weight lifting, he is playing Xbox with his friends or hanging out with them.

Those chosen included the following from Miami Trace:

Anthony Langley is the son of Jody and Melanie Langley. Anthony’s extracurricular activities include Soccer and Spanish Club. Other activities include Soccer Club First Capital FC, and he helps with Vacation Bible School. He has received the Scholar Athlete Award for multiple years, and he has received Honor Roll each semester of his high school career. Anthony loves music and the show “The Office.” He is an avid sports fan. He loves watching football and hardly misses a game. Anthony also enjoys watching soccer and basketball.

Blayne Ferguson is the son of Mike and Beth Ferguson. Blayne’s extracurricular activities include FFA, Student Government, Key Club, Track and Field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Spanish Club. Other activities include attending church, Vacation Bible School, and 4-H. He’s received awards and many achievements for FFA and been on Honor Roll. Blayne raises and shows pigs. He’s been doing this since he was 9 years old, and it has become one of his favorite hobbies. He also enjoys helping his grandpa with his business: Detty’s Market and D.B. Yummers.

Bryce Bennett is the son of Bruce and Tiffany Bennett. Bryce’s extracurricular activities include Band, Cross Country, Wrestling for three years, Track one year, FCA Vice President, FFA Land Lab Manager Officer, and Student Advisor Officer. Other activities include 4-H Club President, three year 4-H Camp Counselor, two year Cloverbud Camp Counselor, and Jr. Fair Board Vice President. He is Student Council President, received award for Perfect Attendance, Academic Letter, and Honor Roll. Bryce raises 50 turkeys every spring for a local Farmers Market and over 100 in the fall to sell as Thanksgiving Turkeys. He also raises and sells over 300 Chickens to individually marketed customers.

Connor Collins is the son of JR and Bobbie Collins. Connor’s extracurricular activities include Bowling, Marching Band, and FFA. Other activities include 4-H, Competition Bowling, raising and Providing for his herd of goats, Board of Elections Helper/ Assistant, and Jr. Fair Board. He was Freshman Class Treasurer, received Academic Honors Award, and District Winner Goat Production Project. Connor enjoys raising chickens and learning about/ building computers.

Drew Black is the son of Michael and Natasha Black. Drew’s extracurricular activities include Varsity Soccer, Symphonic Choir, FFA, Strengthening Agriculture Officer of the Miami Trace/ Great Oaks FFA Chapter, Serves on Miami Trace Local School District’s Strategic Planning Committee, and Superintendent’s Advisory Council. Other activities include 4-H, show poultry at County and State Fairs, Jr Fair Board, and attends Church. He has received Superintendent’s award in 8th grade, FFA Poultry Judging 1st place team and 2nd individual award in middle school competition, been on Honor Roll, and has received an award for Perfect Attendance, Academic Letter, and Scholar Athlete. Drew collects shoes and likes fashion. He enjoys spending time and taking care of his three dogs. He loves watching and analyzing sports, lifting weights, working out, and spending time with family and helping take care of his grandmother. Drew also loves having fun with friends and spreading awareness about social injustice.

Dylan Farley is the son of Luke and Erin Farley. Dylan’s extracurricular activities include Golf for two years, FFA, and Track and Field. Other activities include helping renovate houses with Wishlist Construction and mowing lawns over the summer. He scored the highest in the county for Sophomore boys on the Americanism test. Dylan enjoys raising flocks of chickens.

Dylan Templin is the son of Justin Templin and Felicia Grim. Dylan received an award for Perfect Attendance and has been on Honor Roll. Dylan works at Donato’s and, when not working, he enjoys helping his grandfather work on his old house.

Jayden Brown is the son of Kenny and Kathy Brown. Jayden’s extracurricular activities include Varsity Bowling where he had the top seven bowling average in the FAC conference. Other activities include Jr. Fair Board. He had the highest score on the Americanism test in the county when he was in the eleventh grade. Jayden works on boats during the summer at the Orihoods Boat and Ski Center. He also races dirt bikes.

Kaden Tyler is the son of Brady and Nicki Jenkins. Kaden’s extracurricular activities include Baseball and Soccer. Other activities include summer and fall Baseball. He is ranked 26th in his class out of 203 and has been selected both Freshman and Sophomore year for the practice SAT. Kaden loves to play musical instruments and he goes to the gym quite a bit.

Logan Johnson is the son of Heath and Emily Johnson. Logan’s extracurricular activities include Academic Quiz Bowl, Varsity Soccer, High School Musical, Science Club, and Various Hobby Club. Other activities include church youth group where he participants in many activities and events. He is a National Honors Society nominee and received Honor Roll. Logan likes to spend time with family, enjoying nature, playing hobby board games, reading, and helping around the house.

Noah Perry is the son of Todd and Annette Perry. Noah’s extracurricular include Varsity Soccer, Musical, Key Club, Spanish Club, and Choir. Other activities include Youth Leadership Camp and Club Soccer. He received an award for Scholar Athlete and has been on Honor Roll. Noah enjoys teaching himself various musical instruments, Tennis, Basketball, and Fishing.

Weston Melvin is the son of Don and Tabitha Melvin. Weston’s extracurricular activities include Football—where he was the starting quarterback and was awarded all league. Other activities include showing market lambs, breeding sheep and market goats at the Fayette County Fair, Jr. Fair Board, and 4-H. He has been named Honorable Mention and Honor Roll during his Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior year, received an award for Perfect Attendance, and currently is a nominee for National Honors Society. Weston enjoys show breeding, Camping, Fishing, and other outdoor activities. He likes helping his grandparents around their homes, and working around the farm. He loves hanging out with his friends, going swimming, going out to eat, or going to places like Kings Island.

American Legion Post 25 held a dinner on Wednesday evening for youth chosen for Buckeye Boys State. Each boy in attendance gave a statement or speech about their experience. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_boys-bucks.jpg American Legion Post 25 held a dinner on Wednesday evening for youth chosen for Buckeye Boys State. Each boy in attendance gave a statement or speech about their experience. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo