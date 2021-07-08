Recognizing Farmers Market volunteers

To volunteer… to do “something, especially helping other people, willingly and without being forced or paid to do” (Cambridge English Dictionary). We have wonderful volunteers at the Fayette County Farmers Market. Perhaps the three most visible are David and Gwen, our co-market managers, and Debra.

David, who you also know as the Jam Man, has the job of keeping the market “tight,” coordinating the flow of vendors who may vary from week to week and determining their temporary market placements, as well as many other duties.

Gwen and Debra arrive early and stay late to set up the “info booth” and set out our market flags on Court Street, and coordinate the market credit card/debit sales.

Gwen is instrumental in coordinating with local businesses and providing our “Facebook live” stream, and Debra plans and provides the children’s activities. We have others who help out in a pinch and are much appreciated. None are thanked often enough, and their work is critical to the success of our market.

In addition to the activities that contribute to the actual market day, there are requirements for keeping the website up to date and community outreach. If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to David or Gwen about your interests and skills. Or perhaps a young person in your family would be willing to “earn” some service hours by helping set up or break down before/after the market, or assist elderly shoppers, or help with the “information” booth.

I’m sure there are interests and abilities that are varied and beyond what I might even consider. You’d be welcome and have the opportunity to be more than a volunteer… perhaps a “servant-leader.”

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market—these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: Sugar, chocolate chip, Cracker Jack, Oatmeal raisin, lemon bars, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, oatmeal toffee bars, double chocolate brownies, funfetti cookies and ginger cookies. Fresh garden produce.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will have peach flamingo, pineapple habanero, Brazilian pineapple, blackberry and blackberry seedless jams, red raspberry, strawberry, strawberry-rhubarb, and red raspberry jalapeno jams, hot pepper jelly, rhubarb, cherry, peach, blueberry, triple berry, and no sugar added plum, and strawberry jams. Assorted Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady –Local honey and honey comb. Apple, cherry, blackberry, strawberry, peach, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and black raspberry pies. Also cinnamon rolls and bun’s spice bars.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, new potatoes, zucchini, green beans, onions, and potted sunflowers.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun, 740-505-0068 ): Handmade wreaths, wood products, flower arrangements, homemade soaps, and crafts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents, handmade resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and crinkle toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Local honey/beeswax products including beeswax hand creams, and glycerin and honey soaps. Baklava with farm honey. Buckeyes. Sourdough crackers. Seasonal produce.

AG Cutie Farms will have farm fresh Fayette County eggs.