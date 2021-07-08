Fayette County Retired Teachers meet in person

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association met in person on June 3 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Scholarship chairman Don Moore presented the FCRTA’s annual scholarship to Madison Gilmore, who graduated from Washington Senior High and will attend Ohio University Chillicothe this fall, majoring in the field of education.

AMBA representative Bonnie Norris gave an update on offerings available to members through the Association Member Benefits Advisors.

Alice Craig announced the new education retirees from Miami Trace and Washington schools. They will be the FCRTA’s guests at the annual picnic in August.

Several changes to FCRTA’s by-laws were presented and discussed. Final approval of these changes will be at a later meeting.

It was announced that FCRTA is establishing a finance committee and they will be responsible for presenting an annual budget. This was approved by the membership.

The next meeting is the annual picnic at Grace United Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 4 with the meal beginning at 5. The cost of the meal is $10.