Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department responded to the following:

JUNE 29

CO DETECTOR ACTIVATION: 4:14 a.m., 221 Gardner Ct. – FD received a call for carbon monoxide detector activation. FD arrived on scene and investigated, and detected carbon monoxide with their meter. FD shut the gas off at the water heater and furnace. FD aired the residence out, and advised the occupant and owner to have a plumber look at and repairs made.

CO DETECTOR ACTIVATION: 4:14 a.m., 219 Gardner Ct. – FD received a call for carbon monoxide detector activation. FD arrived on scene and investigated, and detected carbon monoxide with their meter. FD shut the gas off at the water heater and furnace. FD aired the residence out, and advised the occupant and owner to have a plumber look at and repairs made.

JUNE 28

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 11:40 a.m., E. Circle Ave. – FD received a call for a vehicle accident. FD arrived on scene and found two had an accident in the intersection. FD had to force open the door of one of the vehicle to get the occupant of the vehicle out, and the occupant was removed from the vehicle by the Fayette County Life Squad and taken to the hospital. FD put oil dry on the fluids that were on the road from the vehicles. FD remained on scene until the vehicles were removed by the wrecker company.

BURNING TRASH: 3:58 p.m., 1485 Dennis St. – FD received a call for someone burning trash. FD arrived on scene and found a barrel that the occupant had some sticks in burning. There were no flames going from the barrel just some smoke. FD had the occupant put some water in the barrel so it would stop smoking and advised him of the burning laws.

SMOKE DETECTOR ACTIVATION: 11:52 p.m., 428 Van Deman St. – FD received a call for a basement smoke detector activation. FD was advised by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that the alarm company called them, told them it was a false alarm and that FD could disregard. FD cancelled and returned to station.

JUNE 25

DIESEL SPILL: 11:04 a.m., 94 Jamison Way – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a diesel spill. FD found a crew from Rumpke applying oil dry and cleaning up fluids at the time of arrival. FD spoke with the driver and the supervisor whom reported a hydraulic line had burst and sprayed hydraulic fluid onto the driveway/parking area. FD spoke with the service technician who stated approximately seven gallons of fluid was lost. FD maintained traffic control while the crew finished with clean up.

MUTUAL AIDE: 4:51, Jamison Road – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.