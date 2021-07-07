Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 6

Taylor A. Ross, 27, 326 E. Market St., domestic violence.

Shaniel E. Carson, 42, 1019 S. Hinde St., non-compliance suspension, failure to control.

Laura L. Wilson, 76, 1215 Gregg St., failure to yield.

July 5

Daniel J. Barrett, 38, 317 Cherry St., loud sound amplification.

Jerry A. Bruce Jr., 33, 846 Kohler Drive, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), resisting, stop sign violation.

Tony S. Peterman, 31, at large, Madison County bench warrant.

Ervan R. Delarwelle, 58, 505 E. Elm St., failure to display registration, failure to wear protective eye wear.

Bryce W. Bryan, 29, 8 Willis Court, failure to wear protective eye wear, failure to wear helmet on permit.

Canaan R. Williamson, 23, 1139 E. Paint St., open container in motor vehicle.

July 4

Thanongsock Mahativoth, 29, Columbus, trafficking in marijuana (fourth-degree felony), speed 44/25.

Jonathon T. Harrison, 31, 112 McKinley Ave., backing without safety.