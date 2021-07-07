Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 6

Criminal Damaging: At 6:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Pin Oak Place in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised that sometime overnight unknown person(s) had thrown a brick through his vehicle’s windshield.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Street in reference to a theft complaint. While on contact with the victim, it was learned a camera had caught the incident happening. A report for theft and criminal trespass were taken.

Assault: At 11:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Market Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised the offender had struck the victim in the back of the head. A report was completed, and the victim was referred to the city solicitor for charges.

Criminal Trespass: At 7:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to Residence Drive in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. Contact was made with the victim, who advised that her ex-boyfriend had came into her residence through the garage door. The victim advised that she did not want him there. The offender departed prior to officers’ arrival. A report was completed and the victim was referred to the city solicitor.