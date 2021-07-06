Man faces attempted murder charges

A Beavercreek man indicted on two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder has a hearing scheduled for Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court with a trial date of Sept. 15.

Michael P. Nartker, 48, has pled “not guilty” to attempted murder as well as two counts of felonious assault and one count of vandalism.

Nartker was arrested May 13 following a shooting at his place of employment — Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors, located at 1781 Old US 35 SE, just outside of Washington C.H.

On the morning of May 13, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Washington Police Department officers responded to a report of “shots fired” at Hi-Tech. Contact was made with employees of Hi-Tech who said they were reportedly shot at by a male subject — later identified as Nartker, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Nartker was taken into custody by law enforcement at the scene without incident. A handgun was recovered from Nartker’s assigned work vehicle, Stanforth said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire. Nartker was transported from the scene by Fayette County EMS to Adena Fayette Medical Center following a complaint of a medical issue. Following treatment, he was transported to the Fayette County Jail and incarcerated.

Nartker was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on June 4. He is accused of shooting at and attempting to murder two other employees at Hi-Tech.

As part of the indictment, grand jurors specified that he used a Hi-point .45 caliber pistol during the incident.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Michael Nartker indicted for allegedly shooting at Hi-Tech employees