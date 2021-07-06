AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio as national average continues to rise

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 12 cents higher this week at $3.082 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.082

Average price during the week of June 28, 2021 $2.961

Average price during the week of July 6, 2020 $2.139

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.154 Athens

$3.080 Chillicothe

$2.986 Columbiana

$2.964 East Liverpool

$3.090 Gallipolis

$3.031 Hillsboro

$3.089 Ironton

$3.143 Jackson

$3.131 Logan

$3.095 Marietta

$3.058 Portsmouth

$3.087 Steubenville

$3.109 Washington Court House

$3.133 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Motorists could see gas prices increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.

Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher. Global crude production increases could have brought some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven year-high.

The latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration shows that gasoline demand remains robust at 9.1 million barrels per day, despite a weekly decrease. EIA reports that gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million barrels to 241 million barrels last week. Since last Monday, the national average increased four cents and is more expensive on the month (+8 cents) and the year (+95 cents).

As the market watches crude prices increase this week, the U.S. will be watching Tropical Storm Elsa. While the storm is weakening and will avoid interruptions to Gulf Coast crude and gasoline production, it is expected to bring storm surge and possible flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.