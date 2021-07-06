More produce at midweek Farmers Market

Jeff King of King Farms will be at the Fayette County Farmers Market Wednesday with the first offerings this season from his fields. More produce along with fine baked goods and handmade crafts comprise the vendor lineup this week at the Wednesday afternoon farmers market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any Market sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff King): green beans, beets, zucchini, and red potatoes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey, chocolate and white sheet cakes, peach crumb cake, pecan pie bar cookies, iced sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, oatmeal raisin with berries cookies, peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): zucchini, cucumbers, summer squash, green beans, new potatoes, cherry tomatoes, potted sunflowers, and homemade baked goods.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, apple butter bread, pineapple upside down cake, sugar cookies, catnip toys and purr pads, dog sweaters, new selection goose dresses, and other hand made crafts.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents, handmade resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and crinkle toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teether.

King Farms returns to the midweek Farmers Market with more produce. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_wedjeffking.jpg King Farms returns to the midweek Farmers Market with more produce. Courtesy photo