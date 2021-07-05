Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 29

Wanted Person: At 11:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Washington Municipal Court in reference to probation having a warrant for Dalton Snyder. Contact was made with Snyder, who was advised of the warrant. Snyder was arrested and transported to the jail.

Disorderly Conduct: At 1:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Eastern Avenue in reference to an intoxicated male in the roadway. Upon arrival, contact was made with Kenneth Mitchell, who was intoxicated and had previously been given a warning. Mitchell was subsequently arrested and transported to the jail.

June 26

Wanted Person: At 3:39 p.m., officers were advised that Danny Davis was incarcerated at the Fayette County Jail and had an outstanding bench warrant. Davis was served his copy of the warrant.