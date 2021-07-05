Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JUNE 19

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 11:53 a.m., U.S. Route 22 E – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle accident, requesting oil dry. FD established a safe work zone, applied oil dry to fluids on the roadway and assisted with general clean up.

JUNE 18

ARCING POWER LINE: 9:57 p.m., Old Chillicothe Road SE – Received report of arcing power line in a tree. On arrival FD found the lines arcing and dropping sparks onto a shed. FD contact DP&L and stood by until the line stopped arcing.

BICYCLE HIT BY CAR: 6:43 p.m., 1666 Columbus Ave., Burger King – Received report of a bicycle hit by a car. On arrival FD found the vehicle had left the scene and the subject riding the bike was not hurt. Prior to leaving the scene the driver of the vehicle did return to the scene.

GAS ODOR: 9:58 a.m., 780 Gregg St., Rosemont Court – Received request to check structure for an odor of gas. Investigation found no trace of gas at the time of check.

JUNE 17

ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:39 a.m., 99 Summit Lane, Washington Park Apartments – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an alarm activation, smoke. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the occupant whom stated smoke from cooking set off the detector and there was no problem. FD assisted maintenance personnel with resetting the system.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 8:45 a.m., U.S. 22 W – Received request to respond to an accident with no one on scene complaining of injuries. FD checked the scene for safety, removed debris from the roadway and applied oil dry to spill liquids.

JUNE 16

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 3:23 p.m., Leesburg Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four wheels and both facing east in the east bound lane of travel and did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, established a safe working area, checked both vehicles for safety and assisted with traffic control and patient loading.

BURNING ODOR: 9:05 p.m., 2825 US 22 W., Fayette Landing – WODA – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an odor of something burning. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD made contact with the complainant whom stated the odor was only outside. FD investigation and 360 of the complex did not find any exterior problem/issue. FD spoke with multiple residents who reported no problem in their individual unit.