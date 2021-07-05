Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 3

Brett A. Whaley, 36, 619 Gibbs Ave., driving with temporary permit without valid driver.

July 2

Erin R. Coleman, 35, 230 N. Hinde St., failure to control.

Justin M. Wilson, 26, 407 Broadway St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sarah Schwalbauch, 32, Hillsboro, probation violation.

Sarai P. Nellams, 50, 723 Washington Ave., criminal trespass, disorderly by intoxication.

Holden A. Whaley, 33, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chase A. Coe, 26, Columbus, expired registration.

Lloyd W. Crawford, 74, 126 Country Manor Drive, stop sign violation.

Gretchen M. Dillow, 39, Milledgeville, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drugs (meth) (third-degree felony).

July 1

David A. Katzenbach, 45, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 7, physical control violation.

Timothy W. Hodson, 30, 841 Linden Ave., obstructing, resisting, driving under suspension/non-compliance, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene, distracted driving, failure to transfer.

Krista M. Coy, 51, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Laura M. McConahay, 39, 924 E. Market St., failure to yield.

June 30

Scott A. Dailey, 50, 1123 Rawling St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Penny S. Myers, 51, 820 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

Michelle Graham, 50, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license, failure to yield.

June 29

Michael A. Newsome, 50, Greenfield, license forfeiture.

Dalton W. Snyder, 20, 224 Bereman St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brett A. Whaley, 36, 619 Gibbs Ave., driving with permit without valid driver.

Michael S. Wagner, 39, 933 Gregg St., menacing by stalking (fourth-degree felony).

Kenneth S. Mitchell, 50, 318 Eastern Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

Danny E. Davis, 27, Jamestown, bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 28

Steven A. Walker, 51, 734 John St., theft, obstructing.

Sarah J. Pavey, 68, 400 Glenn Ave. Apt. 202, stop sign violation.

Cassie Boettcher, 27, 893 Pin Oak Place, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jenna L. Conn, 28, Oak Hill, Ohio, license forfeiture suspension.