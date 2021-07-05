Posted on by

Jeffersonville celebrates in style

,

An antique tractor was part of the Jeffersonville Fourth of July parade on Sunday.

Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Many children participated in the parade, showing their patriotism and throwing out candy to spectators.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and his wife, Joy, led the parade on Sunday.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

The Jefferson Township Fire Department took part in the festivities on Sunday.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

A large American flag hung over the festivities Sunday at the Jeffersonville Township Fire Department.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Antique vehicles were plentiful during the parade.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

A large crowd came out in the village to watch the parade go through downtown Jeffersonville.


Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photos

Many children participated in the parade, showing their patriotism and throwing out candy to spectators.
Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and his wife, Joy, led the parade on Sunday.
The Jefferson Township Fire Department took part in the festivities on Sunday.
A large American flag hung over the festivities Sunday at the Jeffersonville Township Fire Department.
Antique vehicles were plentiful during the parade.
A large crowd came out in the village to watch the parade go through downtown Jeffersonville.
