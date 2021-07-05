Jeffersonville celebrates in style

An antique tractor was part of the Jeffersonville Fourth of July parade on Sunday.

Many children participated in the parade, showing their patriotism and throwing out candy to spectators.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and his wife, Joy, led the parade on Sunday.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department took part in the festivities on Sunday.

A large American flag hung over the festivities Sunday at the Jeffersonville Township Fire Department.

Antique vehicles were plentiful during the parade.

A large crowd came out in the village to watch the parade go through downtown Jeffersonville.