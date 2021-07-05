Posted on by

‘Fire In The Sky’ firework display held

The Fire In The Sky firework display was held in Washington Court House on Saturday with many taking time to honor Independence Day by enjoying the show.

Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

The show lasted about 20 minutes and featured a near continuous stream of fireworks.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Residents could be seen along all roads around the Fayette County Fairgrounds to enjoy the spectacle.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

With dazzling colors and bright lights, the display was a success.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

Organizers thanked the community for helping them put the show on and were glad to be able to hold a display this year.


Martin Graham | Record-Herald photos

