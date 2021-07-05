‘Fire In The Sky’ firework display held

The Fire In The Sky firework display was held in Washington Court House on Saturday with many taking time to honor Independence Day by enjoying the show.

The show lasted about 20 minutes and featured a near continuous stream of fireworks.

Residents could be seen along all roads around the Fayette County Fairgrounds to enjoy the spectacle.

With dazzling colors and bright lights, the display was a success.

Organizers thanked the community for helping them put the show on and were glad to be able to hold a display this year.