‘Inflatable Fun Day’ coming to mall

Destination Outlets is soon sponsoring an “Inflatable Fun Day” planned with proceeds to benefit the United Way of Fayette County.

The event is planned for the weekend of July 17-18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Boulevard in Jeffersonville.

According to Debbie Bryant, the president of United Way of Fayette County, while Destination Outlets is sponsoring the event for proceeds to go to United Way, members of United Way are working the event.

“We are helping to promote, selling tickets and United Way volunteers are manning the event all weekend,” wrote Bryant via email.

Several more volunteers to help run the event are needed for two or three hours shifts. Those interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 740-335-8932.

Various activities and inflatables, courtesy of Awesome Entertainment out of Columbus, will be present including: a six element obstacle course, a Hi-Striker carnival game, a five-in-one carnival bounce slide, and a carnival midway with prizes.

The inflatables are “for children and teens.” The cost for the Inflatable Fun Day is $10 a person the day of the event or $8 a person if the ticket is bought in advance. Advance tickets can be purchased at three different locations:

—United Way Office, located at 133 S. Main St. in Washington C.H.

—Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, located at 206 E. Court St. in Washington C.H.

—The management office at Destination Outlets

“United Way of Fayette County helps fund 25 Fayette County programs/organizations. Such as, Commission on Aging, Life Pregnancy Center, Rose Ave, Second Chance Center of Hope, Special Olympics, etc. In addition the United Way is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library affiliate for Fayette County. We now have 764 Fayette County children from birth up to age 5 receiving high quality books in the mail each month. (no cost to the parents),” explained Bryant. “(It’s) just another fun way to enjoy the day and support local charities at the same time.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

